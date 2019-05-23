Ephrata standoff ends, suspect in custody Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say a several hours-long standoff has ended with a suspect in custody.

Authorities said the suspect is in a home in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. They said the incident started before noon.

Police say they were made aware of a complaint that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the complaint, Trevor McNeil forcibly took the car keys of a 59-year-old woman, police identified as McNeil's mother, and took that car.

Investigating officers obtained a warrant for McNeil's arrest today, and when they were attempting to serve it, police say he barricaded himself in the home and did not respond.

Officers attempted to negotiate a surrender, and eventually called in the help of the Lancaster Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the SERT Team's tactics helped draw McNeil out of the home, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

State Police in Lancaster also provided additional support.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.