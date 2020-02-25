Ephrata School District pushes back school start times for 2020-2021 school year

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata School District is the latest in a growing trend and one of the first in the Midstate to delay start times for students in the hopes it will get them ahead.

On Monday, eight school board members unanimously voted to push back school start times across the board for the 2020-2021 school year.

Elementary students will only be affected by five or ten minutes, while middle-schoolers will get an extra 45 minutes, going from a 7:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. start time.

The students who need it the most — high-schoolers — will now start the latest at 8:10 a.m. — 40 minutes later than previous years.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Troop said an overwhelming amount of research shows that teens cannot fall asleep as early as younger children and even though change is hard, he was tired of shortchanging students on their sleep.

“It does allow the board to really take a stand and say, ‘you know what, while things have existed a certain way for years, if we know a better way to do things, we’re going to take the risk and be innovative as a board and really adjust our start times to better reflect what science is telling us our kids need,” Troopp said.

The district had to go through a lengthy revision process to make the change work with its bus schedule, but Troop said they had help from districts in Delaware County that had already been through the shift.

Now, Troop is ready to be that helper. He said he is more than willing to give advice to other districts that are looking to make the change.