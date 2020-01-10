Esports having a far-reaching impact in schools

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It can be a meticulous work putting together a computer, but Joel Branchley looks forward to doing it.

Branchley is among a group of students at Solanco High School putting together computers for the Esports Club.

The work he does is helpful for him because he wants to pursue a career in computer networking.

“I think it can help quite a bit,” Branchley said, “because part the networking is having the computers and using the computers to connect them together.”

Jason Sauders, Solanco’s IT director, oversees the work. He says the possible careers in hands-on computer work are endless.

“There is interest in networking, hardware and with those two alone, it branches off quite a ways,” he said. “You could get interest in serves and that goes into data and everything else.”