Ex-CEO of Worley & Obetz pleads guilty

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The former CEO of a now-defunct home energy business has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, LNP reports.

Jeffrey Lyons, 58, of Lancaster, entered the pleas Friday before a U.S. district judge in Reading. He is scheduled for sentencing in February. LNP reports he has agreed to pay $55.4 million in restitution to Fulton Bank.

Lyons is the former CEO of Worley & Obetz, the Manheim-based home heating oil, gas, and propane company that abruptly shut down in 2018.

Charging documents alleged that between 2003 and May 2018, Lyons and two former controllers defrauded Fulton Bank by fraudulently inflating Worley & Obetz’s revenue on its financial statements.

To perpetuate the fraud, prosecutors said the controllers created fraudulent financial statements to make Worley & Obetz appear to the bank that it had more revenue and accounts receivable than it did.

Fulton Bank relied on the fraudulent financial statements when it lent Worley & Obetz over $60 million.

Lyons additionally failed to report to the IRS more than $650,000 in income he received from Worley & Obetz in 2013, authorities said.

