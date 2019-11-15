Execution notice signed for man who killed rapper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A notice of execution has been signed for a man convicted of killing a hip-hop artist after a 2010 show in Columbia.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel on Thursday signed the notice setting Dec. 13 for the execution of Jakeem Lydell Towles.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on the death penalty remains in place.

Under Pennsylvania law, when the governor does not sign an execution warrant within a specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days to issue a notice of execution.

Towles was sentenced to death in Lancaster County Court for the May 2010 shooting death of 20-year-old Cornell “Young E-Z” Stewart.

Towles was ejected from a club on North Fourth Street for causing a fight. Authorities said he came back with a gun and shot Stewart in the head when he fired on a group of people outside the show.

Pennsylvania’s last execution was in 1999.

