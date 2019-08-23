Exploring what an ambulance merger means for you

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – In less than two weeks, two ambulance companies in eastern Lancaster County will become one.

Leola Ambulance Company and the New Holland Ambulance Association are set to merge.

“On September 1, we are excited about the relationship with Leola Ambulance, ” Darrell Fisher, EMS Chief of New Holland Ambulance Association said. “It becomes New Holland Ambulance. We’ll now have two stations.”

Last year, Leola Ambulance officials presented the idea of a merger when they realized a short list of volunteers and dwindling funding wasn’t going to cut it.

“We’re hoping to boost our coverage in Leola and have an ambulance at your residence quicker than what you did before,” Fisher said.

The two organizations will serve under the New Holland Ambulance association name.

Fisher says they will be able to staff two stations with close to 100 volunteers and a small paid staff.

“We share software, hardware, EMS equipment, and bulk purchasing so it’s more cost-effective to run,” Fisher said.

The move may seem like a lifeline in a time when ambulances across the state are dealing with a funding crisis, but Fisher said he feels like it’s the right move.

“We feel we’re stronger together and we’re hoping the community backs that,” he said.

Fisher said anyone who paid subscription fees to either ambulance service will have their membership honored once the merger becomes official.