Explosive devices found in Lancaster City, several arrests made at protests

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two improvised explosive devices were found in Lancaster City as protests continued for four consecutive days over the death of George Floyd.

Police are concerned for everyone’s safety after they had to detonate a low-level explosive device in the 100 block of North Prince Street early Tuesday morning.

Police also say early Tuesday morning a car attempted to drive into the first block of West Chestnut Street and was stopped by demonstrators and surrounded. The car then drove through the group.

This case is under investigation. Police say to call 911 if you see a suspicious package or believed device.

Another protest is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon, protesters shouted outside the Lancaster City Police Station less than a block away from where some were casting their ballots in Pennsylvania’s Primary Election. At times the protests marched passed a few polling places.

Tuesday’s protests were peaceful but Sunday night’s protest took a violent turn after officers were hit with water bottles and other objects.

Since Sunday, May 31, eight people have been arrested for various reasons while protesting.

Julio Torres, 22, charged with Riot (F3), Aggravated Assault (F1), Resisting Arrest (M2) and Disorderly Conduct (M3). Torres was later arraigned and committed to LCP in lieu of bail ($25,000/ 10%).

Sabrina Espinosa, 42, charged with Criminal Solicitation (Riot) (F3) and Disorderly Conduct (M3). Espinosa was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000 (unsecured).

John Ratchford, 25, charged with (1) Count Obstructing Highways and other Public Passages (M3). Summons to be sent.

Julia Yoder, 22, charged with (1) Count Obstructing Highways and other Public Passages (M3). Summons to be sent.



Christian Saunders, 23, charged with (1) Count Obstructing Highways and other Public Passages (M3). Summons to be sent.



Harry DeJesus, 20, charged with (1) Count Obstructing Highways and other Public Passages (M3). Summons to be sent.

Emily Ruth, 29, charged with (1) Count Obstructing Highways and other Public Passages (M3). Summons to be sent.