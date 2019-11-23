ExtraGive boosts and supports over 500 nonprofits

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – More than 500 nonprofits saw on Friday how giving locals are at ExtraGive, the largest day of charitable giving in the Midstate.

As part of the 24 hours of giving, some people repelled off the Lancaster Holiday Inn to raise money for VisionCorps, who help the blind in the area.

ExtraGive was established as a means to also help organizations like the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic.

“All of (the donations) actually offset costs to help treating our patients who may or may not be able to afford the care we provide,” Dave Foulk, a clinic communications member, said.

Foulk says the clinic treats around 5,000 patients annually and each of those patients can require upwards of $400,000 of treatment. The money raised during Extraordinary Give reaches those who need help most.

“We are a stand-alone entity and so we rely on donors to offset the difference between what some insurances will cover and other costs that are not covered,” he stressed.

ExtraGive is also vital for organizations like the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster.

“In a lot of ways it is a make-or-break day,” Chairman David Barry said. “If this didn’t happen we would need a lot more fundraisers.”

Barry said it costs almost $6,000 to send a child to the center. Because the center offers their program at no cost to families, the day of online giving can offer more children hope.

“It’s become such an important part of the community,” Barry said. “We’re just so delighted to be part of that.”

To take part in ExtraGive click here.