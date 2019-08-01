Fake prescription pills blamed in deaths seen in Lancaster County, DA warns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Fake prescriptions pills blamed for four fatal overdoses in a day in San Diego County, California have made their way to other parts of the country, including Lancaster County, authorities said.

The pressed tablets are made of pure fentanyl but look like prescription medications, often Oxycodone or Percocet.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said similar pills have turned up in the county, starting more than a year ago. Authorities said felony charges were filed in May regarding a sale of the pills that caused a Warwick Township man’s death.

(DEA)

The pills looked similar to Percocet tablets, but the charged supplier knew the tablets contained pure fentanyl, officials said.

At least one other pending death investigation in the county involved pressed fentanyl.

The district attorney’s office said local officials have not noticed a recent spike. The pills have been found in isolated incidents and locations over the past year or so.

The DEA has warned that some of the counterfeit pills contain carfentanil, a synthetic opioid said to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Just two milligrams of carfentanil can be lethal.