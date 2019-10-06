Families enjoy Strasburg Railroad’s Reunion of Steam

RONKS, Pa. (WTHM) – Drivers may hear a few more whistles on the rails when traveling through Lancaster County this month.

The Strasburg Railroad’s Reunion of Steam event features a once in a lifetime opportunity to ride behind one of the world’s most popular and historic locomotives.

The Norfolk & Western Class J 611 steam passenger locomotive will join the railroad’s locomotive #475 for five weekends of special events. Those include whistle blowing, photo sessions and tours.

A Reunion of Steam runs through October.