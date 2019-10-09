Family finds bugs in their mac and cheese

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County family says they found living insects inside multiple boxes of Weis brand Mac and Cheese- they were all supposed to expire on January 2020.

The family purchased the Mac and Cheese at the Weis in Bridgeport, Lancaster County a month ago, and only noticed the insects on their dinner plates Tuesday night.

“While my girlfriend was eating, and was almost done I saw her plate and thought there’s no pepper in this food and there shouldn’t be anything black in here,” said Gabriel Figuereo. “That’s when my girlfriend shouted to stop eating.”

Photos and videos show the family opening the remaining boxes, pouring the uncooked noodles onto a plate, and picking out small black insects.

Weis Markets responded to the claims of contamination stating it could have happened after purchase but was unsure about the shelf life of the product.

The company also said they have not received other complaints, but have already launched an investigation for this case.

The company offered this statement:

Earlier today, we were made aware of a Facebook video regarding a defective box of private brand mac and cheese, which was purchased from one of our stores as part of a 12 item multi-pack. While our quality control team is following up with the manufacturer, it takes at least 24 hours to investigate these types of claims. We are not aware of any other complaints about this product across our company’s footprint. In addition, we have inspected the shelving and Mac and Cheese products earlier today in the store where this person shops and confirmed that there are no issues with other boxes.

The shelf life for this product is approximately one year – the expiration date on the package in the video is January 2020, while the expiration on the products we inspected today are July 2020 (single item) and August 2020 (multi-pack). This suggests the product in the video was purchased some time ago, perhaps as long as several months. We are unclear when this product was purchased since customer did not have a receipt when he returned it for a refund (which he received).

We stand behind the quality of our Weis brand products and work extremely hard to offer the best combination of quality and value. Our Quality Control lab routinely tests our private brand products. And when there is a problem we work to immediately correct it and to determine what happened. At this point, we do not know if it’s a manufacturer issue, a store issue or if something happened once the product was purchased. We are committed to determining what happened.