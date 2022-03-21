MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect in a deadly shooting near a nightclub in Manheim Township has been arrested. The accused shooter, Tyler Jamel Wilson, turned himself into Manheim Township police Monday afternoon.

Family and friends of the victim Jatavis Scott, who was shot and killed early Saturday morning, said this is the first step in getting justice.

“My brother got a soul, it will forever live in our family,” his sister Jamilyah Scott said.

Jatavis’ family is grieving and searching for justice for their loved one.

I can hear his voice talking to me, and it’s telling me to fight for him,” Jamilyah said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

His sister and his mom arrived from Mississippi after 25-year-old Jatavis was shot and killed near Club Twenty3. Jamilyah said she drove 14 hours to get to Lancaster County.

“We’re gonna get justice for my baby boy,” she said.

Jamilyah said her brother, who she affectionately calls “Scotty boy,” was a sweet person, who loved kids and his family.

“He smiled, that’s all he do,” she said. “He never liked to curse, he hated violence.”

She said her brother worked hard in life. He was taking real estate classes, and he dreamed of playing professional football.

“He could be a wide receiver, he want to be the quarterback, he want to be the linebacker,” Jamilyah said.

A friend of Jatavis, Jessica Lopez, said, “He was a smart kid, he was a driven kid, he was ambitious.”

A certificate of recognition Jatavis’ received from the National Society of Leadership and Success chapter at Monroe College.

Jatavis’ friends and family said he didn’t deserve to die like this.

“This shouldn’t have been his story,” Lopez said.

His mother is pleading for this to end. Almost exactly a year ago, she lost another son, Jatavis’ brother to gun violence.

“Please stop the gun violence,” Jatavis’ mom Linda Faye Wilson said.

While the family said they will keep fighting for justice, they know it will not bring Jatavis back.

“I can’t hold him no more, I can’t call him no more,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel the rest of my life, knowing I can’t see that boy’s smile no more.”

The shooter Jamel Wilson is facing several charges including criminal homicide and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is being held in Lancaster County prison without bail.