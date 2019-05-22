Family gets help after home condemned for tornado damage

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - Pieces of Addy Schannuer's life are tossed around the front yard of the Kline Road property where she lives with her dad and four kids.

"My head is still spinning," Schannuer said. "I can't concentrate on anything."

The tornado that hit West Cocalico Township on Sunday night blew away a garage, a camper, and part of Schannuer's roof. The house is condemned, but the family is able to stay on their land.

The Christiana Lions Club has loaned the Schannauers a disaster relief unit, which is a temporary place to call home until they figure out what's next.

"It's a crazy feeling," Schannuer said. "You think this can't happen, but in a blink of an eye everything is gone."

The disaster relief until has six cots, a microwave, a fridge, and air conditioning.

"It's all the essentials," Schannuer said.

The recovery from the tornado continues to take huge steps forward since Monday, but the rebuild for most families is expected to last months.

The Schannuers face uncertainty of their own, but at least they know they have a place to rest their heads.

"The community is amazing," Schannuer said. "There is a lot of stuff to be done, but the best part is we're okay."