Family learns costly mistake through flood damage

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) - John Krulock left work early on Friday to check on his house when heavy rain was starting.

When he got to his home on School Lane in Mount Joy he found what was waiting for him.

"We had flooding all the way up the first floor ," Krulock told ABC 27 News. "(There were) three or four inches of our first floor."

Krulock said the chimney was also ripped off of his house.

John told ABC 27 News that he and his wife Kendall moved into the home a little more than a year ago. Their house was one of many overtaken by flooding.

"All of our flooring is completely ruined," Kurlock said. "The entire basement and structure of our home is being rebuilt."

Kurlock told ABC 27 News that his family doesn't have flood insurance and their insurance policy will not cover the damage.

"With the water and everything they're assuming that it's from the flood water which is why they're saying that's not going to be covered," he said.

Experts said the Kurlocks made a common mistake.

Daniel Burton Jr., an insurance agent with State Farm, said homeowners insurance doesn't cover flooding damage.

Flood insurance is only issued through the government.

It's often required if you live in a flodplain, but is only optional, and much less expensive, if you don't live in a floodplain.

"If you live in a flood plain I would definitely recommend you getting it," Burton said in reference to flood insurance. "If you're in that I' don't think there ever will be a flood here in a thousand years' that still happens."

With insurance to recoup their losses the Krulocks are getting help from the community.

Neighbors, church members, and construction companies have all volunteered to help the family.

"The community has been so great and we're so thankful to live in Mount Joy," Krulock said.

A friend setup a place where you can donate to the Krulocks. You can find that website here.