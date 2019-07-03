Family makes new plea for answers in 17-year-old homicide case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Christina Reichard will always remember the nighttime hours of July 3, 2002, into July 4, 2002, as hot.

That Independence Day was the day she lost the father of her two children and the man she had been with for 12 years.

Victor “Shorty” Melendez Jr. was found shot to death in an alley off of Dauphin Street in Lancaster 17 years ago.

“It really depends from year to year and day to day really if I’ll be more upset,” Reichard said. “It’s always in the back of your mind.”

Reichard and Melendez had been at Melendez’s mother’s house. Reichard left early. As Melendez walked home, he was shot and killed.

Reichard believes someone saw something and isn’t telling police.

“If it was your family member, you’d want the answers,” she said.

Since 2002, the case hasn’t gone cold, but police have said they could use a new lead.

The family Shorty left behind has gone through graduations and weddings since their father died, but his family is still holding out hope that police will solve the case.

“It’s always a struggle,” Reichard said. “You have to wake up every day and go about your life, but you don’t ever forget about it.”