Family says man killed on Father’s Day was trying to protect son

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are still trying to figure out who shot two people early Sunday.

Anthony Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, was shot on Laurel Street. The Lancaster native died at a hospital. His cousin Jose said that family members heard Marshall took a bullet for his son.

“The guy was still shooting and he grabbed his son,” Jose Marshall said.

Jose said Anthony Marshall’s son was also shot. Lancaster police said the 25-year-old was found shot on Manor Street, a block away from where Anthony was found. The son is expected to be okay.

“Our job in life is to protect our kids from anything,” Jose Marshall said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know who did it.”

Police say the two men shot were at a party on Lafayette Street just before the gunfire.

“I thought this guy is doing so good,” Jose Marshall said of his cousin. “He went through a rough patch, and he had finally got his life together and this happens.”

Investigators want anyone with information to call 717-735-3300.