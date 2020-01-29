Family seeks to recoup money from funeral home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Legal problems continue to mount for Andrew Scheid as a civil complaint filed against his namesake funeral home from Jan. 23 says Jose Aviles and Carmen Alvarado believe they are owed $2,000.

Aviles and Alvarado claim the money was to pre-arrange a funeral with the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home. In the complaint, the two lament their money should be elsewhere, given the investigation into the funeral home.

Scheid’s license has been temporarily suspended by the state while he is accused of mishandling remains in addition to not returning ashes to families.

The state says they have not heard from Scheid. A hearing regarding his license is set for Feb. 5.