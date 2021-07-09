Farm Show at Lancaster’s Clipper Magazine Stadium this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular Farm Show at Clipper Magazine Stadium returns for the fifth year this weekend. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with farm animals, line dance on the field, and learn about various aspects of agriculture.

“As we know, farming and agriculture in Lancaster is huge, and it’s really important for us as a stadium to be able to represent that industry here in Lancaster,” Melissa Tucker, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Barnstormers, said.

The Farm Show will take place before and during the Barnstormers vs. Gastonia Honey Hunters game on Saturday, July 10. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and the game starts at 6:30.

Tucker hopes the Farm Show will demonstrate the full scope of farming in Lancaster County. “Farming isn’t just with the farmers themselves; it has to do with banking, there’s insurance agencies, there’s so many different levels that [are] involved in the farming community,” Tucker said.

Representing one of those less visible levels, First Citizens Community Bank is sponsoring the Farm Show. FCCB is one of the largest agricultural lending banks in Pennsylvania, says Lauren Mariani, FCCB’s retail regional manager for the South Central region.

“[We’re] looking forward to a really fun evening of good food and family fun,” Mariani said.

Introducing children to the agriculture industry is another goal of the Farm Show, “because once the farmers ease their way out, we need new ones coming in,” Tucker said.

This event gives people — young and less young — the opportunity to see farm animals in person and even to pet some of them, in addition to providing the opportunity to explore the various elements of agriculture that get food from the farm to the store to your table.

Other vendors at the Farm Show will offer products like candles and fresh cheeses. There will also be tractor displays, trolley rides, and an alpaca race.

And new this year, guests will be able to learn some country line dancing on the field before the game.

Tickets can be purchased on the Barnstormers website, here.