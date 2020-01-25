Farmers celebrate milestone in Lancaster County

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Hunter Hess says his family’s farm has provided for generations.

“I looked at some of the old deeds from when the farm was originally deeded out and everything was a certain amount of paces until you get to the white oak tree,” Hess recalled, back when it was purchased in 1942.

His grandfather and great uncle also started Hess Brother’s Fruit Company on the property.

The property is now rented out to other farmers and will keep its farmland identity after an announcement on Friday.

“To preserve the farm and to know that it will be a farm forever is an opportunity for us to take steps to save our world and keep this a better place,” Hess said.

More than 100,000 acres of farmland have been preserved in Lancaster County since 1982. Hess’s farm joined that figure, which rounds the total to 1,000 in the county.

A ceremony at Rock Lititz was held to note the occasion.

In attendance, was Pennsylvania Agriculture Sectary Russell Redding, who said economies have shined in areas where land has been preserved.

There has been struggle in the community, however, when deciding to preserve land or use it for future development.

“We’re a growing county, which we’re happy about,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons, said. “We’re glad that people want to live, work, raise their family here but that also bring challenges because we want to keep Lancaster County what it is and we don’t want to lose what makes Lancaster County, Lancaster County.”