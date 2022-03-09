EAST PETERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in East Petersburg, Lancaster County on Tuesday, March 8.

According to a release, police were dispatched to Main Street, which is also known as State Route 72, near the intersection of Enterprise Road at around 9:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that a car was traveling south when it hit a woman who was attempting to cross the road.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Shannon B. McCoy-Rooney. Rooney was then transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is being led by the Lancaster County Crash Team at this time. Anyone who has more information about this crash is urged to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.