RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident that killed one person occurred in Rapho Township, Lancaster County during the morning hours of May 7.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to Manheim Borough Police, at approximately 8:10 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of State Route 72, also known as Lebanon Road in Rapho Township for a two-vehicle accident. The accident involved a white car traveling southbound, as well as a blue pickup truck traveling northbound.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found that the driver of the white car was unresponsive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time. The identity of the individual will be determined and released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office after the next of kin has been notified.

The Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation which is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.