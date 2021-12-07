Fatal two-vehicle crash in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday morning, East Lampeter Township police responded to the scene of a crash involving a truck tractor that was pulling a trailer and a Ford Escape. The Ford Escape’s driver, 24-year-old Tyeanna Monae Morris of Hummelstown, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a CRIMEWATCH report.

East Lampeter Township police say that the Ford was driving westbound when it crossed over into the opposing lane, hitting an eastbound Volvo VNL truck tractor pulling a trailer. After the vehicles collided, the truck drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole and embankment. Both vehicles sustained “major, disabling damage,” according to the report.

Police say the occupants of the Ford were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed from it by members of the Ronks Fire Company. Morris and the Ford’s front-seat passenger, 22-year-old Tyjmere Edwards of Philadelphia, were both transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Morris was later pronounced deceased, while Edwards was admitted to the hospital in stable condition. The driver and only occupant of the truck, Maciej Gasienica-Sobczak of Chicago, was not injured, according to the report.

The crash occurred on Lincoln Highway East, police report. The roadway was closed for around three hours.

The crash is still being investigated, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.