Father and son charged in Ephrata Township shooting

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A father and son are in Lancaster County Prison, charged with the overnight shooting in Ephrata Township.

Four men were shot and another badly beaten.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched less than 15 minutes later to blackberry lane, near the intersection of Eastbrooke Drive.

Ephrata said two men are in critical condition and two are stable.

According to the Lancaster County district attorney, 20-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. opened fire on a group of six men. Four of them were hit.

The DA said Ivie Jr. got into a physical fight with one of the men before getting a rifle from his father and opening fire on the group.

The DA said Ivie Jr. knew some of the men he shot at, and that a previous incident led to the argument on Blackberry Lane.

Police arrested him on the scene and have now charged him with six counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

His father, Mark Ivie Sr., is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of conspiracy to commit those crimes.

Ivie Sr. is also is charged with misdemeanor assault for beating one man in the group.

abc27 talked that man’s sister who says her brother wasn’t shot, but badly beaten, now with a fractured nose, eye swollen shut and chipped tooth.

Interim Police Chief Thomas Shumaker said officers collected a lot of evidence on scene, and are working closely with the Lancaster County Major Crimes Unit.

“It was an isolated incident, as I said. The suspect in this case is in custody,” Shumaker said. “We don’t have any reason to believe there is any further danger to the neighborhood regarding this matter.”

Ivie Jr.’s bail was set at $1 million. Ivie Sr.’s bail was set at $750,000. Neither posted immediately.