Father charged with abuse of infant son

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested for causing severe injuries to his 8-week-old son.

Timothy K. Husmann, 28, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a child and a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Susquehanna Regional police said the baby had difficulty breathing when he was taken to the emergency room at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on June 4. The medical staff discovered that the infant had suffered fractures to his ribs, arms, legs and collar bone.

An investigation revealed Husmann was responsible for causing the injuries to his child at a location in East Donegal Township, police said.

Husmann is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.