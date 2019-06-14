Father gets property arrest for boy's fatal farm accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alvin Beiler

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster County man charged in the death of his 4-year-old son last year will spend up to 23 months on property arrest.

LNP reports Alvin F. Beiler pleaded no contest to endangering the welfare of a child, and the district attorney's office decided not to prosecute an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Beiler, 42, of Salisbury Township, was charged after his son was killed May 30, 2018, in a feed mixer at his family's farm in the 500 block of Cambridge Road.

Authorities said Beiler showed gross negligence and recklessness by starting the feed mixer not knowing the whereabouts of the boy, who he had seen minutes earlier playing by the mixer's hopper.

Also, according to Beiler, the boy was known to play around that piece of equipment, they said.

Beiler told police he "lost track of his son" and even thought to himself, "Where did he get to?" but still turned on the mixer, never investigating where the boy was.

