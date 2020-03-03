Faulkner Chevrolet joins PA Caring for K-9’s to host adoption event

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Faulkner Chevrolet will be making tails wag at an adoption event, featuring dogs of all ages from PA Caring for K-9’s on Saturday, March 14.

These surrendered dogs and puppies are taken into volunteer homes until they are adopted.

This will be the second event held with the group and Faulkner Chevrolet where the event drew hundreds of people and many dogs were adopted.

Faulkner Chevrolet’s General Manager, Chad Berger, expressed, “Having events, such as these, that can benefit the community and working with the wonderful group at PA Caring for K-9’s has been something myself and the staff looks forward to.”

New this year is another community partner, That Fish Place, That Pet Place. They donated toys, waste cleanup bags, and more to PA Caring for K-9s’ for the foster families.

“We are fortunate that we added the assistance of That Fish Place, That Pet Place, a staple here in Lancaster, for their donation which in turn, will be donated back to PA Caring for K-9’s and aiding their needs,” Berger said.

If you are considering adding to your family, visit the organization’s website at pack9rescue.org to complete an application.

The Faulkner Chevrolet’s adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the showroom located at 2000 Bennett Avenue in Lancaster.