FBI arrests man in Denver, Pa. in connection with attack on Capitol

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in Lancaster County in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said 29-year-old Zachary Alam was arrested Saturday at a motel in the 2400 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township.

A front desk attendant at the Penn Amish Motel confirmed the arrest took place at the motel, which is near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Prior to his arrest, Alam was believed to be living in the D.C. area.

Alam, 29, whose hometown was not listed by the Department of Justice, was charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

A criminal complaint from the FBI said Alam was seen in the Capitol on January 6th with a fur-lined hat.

Court records say video caught Alam with a “large, aggressive crowd” trying to break down the door of the Speaker’s Lobby.

Investigators said Alam screamed obscenities at police. Alam was then was seen punching the glass panels to the door immediately behind the three officers that were guarding it, causing the glass to splinter.

The FBI said that Alam then kicked the glass and hit the door with a helmet, shattering the window.

The window that was broke is the same one where Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol police moments later.

Investigators said there were able to identify Alam through a tipster, who said he had reached out to them saying Alam “was sorry for what he had done at the Capitol, but he wasn’t going to turn himself in because he didn’t want to go to jail again”.

On Tuesday a front desk attendant at the Penn Amish Motel said Alam checked into the motel last Tuesday, used cash to pay for his stay, and used an identification that indicated he was from Virginia.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to say if Alam had any other connection to Lancaster County other than the motel citing the ongoing investigation.

The spokesperson said Alam was being detained at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.