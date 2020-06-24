FBI joins search for missing Amish teenager in Lancaster County

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are now joined by the FBI in the search for a teen who did not return home from a church event Sunday afternoon.
East Lampeter Police say the FBI has more tools to find missing people. The 18-year-old, Linda Stoltzfoos, was last seen Sunday on Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township.
Investigators are using dogs, horses, and drones to find her. They say it’s a missing person’s case but haven’t ruled out foul play.
Anyone with information should contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.
