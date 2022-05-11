LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Working on a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation unit, the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force has arrested a sex offender from Lititz.

Between the dates of May 6 and 12 of 2021, an undercover agent with the FBI posed as an 11-year-old girl on a mobile messaging application and had a conversation with Sean Deemer, 54. During the conversation, 147 messages were sent and 142 of them occurred after the undercover identified as the 11-year-old.

During the exchange, multiple explicit and lewd messages and photos were sent and requested by Deemer. The case was then sent to the Lancaster task force at the end of April 2022. The task force began an undercover conversation with Deemer posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Again, Deemer sent and made multiple requests for the minor to send explicit and lewd messages and photos.

Deemer has been charged with 13 crimes on two dockets after the FBI referred its undercover investigation to the Lancaster task force. The charges include three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal solicitation, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The charges Deemer faces are all felonies and are charged as attempted or solicited acts since he was speaking with an undercover officer, not a child. He has been arraigned on a $350,000 bail and is currently in Lancaster County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12/