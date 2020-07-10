FBI offering up to $10,000 for information on missing Amish teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Linda Stoltzfoos, a 19-year-old Amish girl who disappeared in June.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department and the FBI continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Stoltzfoos.

The FBI is now offering a reward for information leading to her recovery and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the subject responsible for her disappearance.

Stoltzfoos was last seen on Sunday, June 21 and investigators say she never returned home from a church service she was attending near Bird-in-Hand.

Stoltzfus is described as 5’10, 125 pounds, and was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape.

Police are asking for assistance from anyone who traveled the following roads during the time Stoltzfus went missing: Mill Creek School, Stumptown, Gibbons, Beechdale, and Millcreek roads.

East Lampeter Township police is asking anyone who may have been traveling near where she was last seen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to contact them at 717-291-4676 or through the FBI’s online tip website.

Top Stories: