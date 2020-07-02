FBI releases composite photo of missing Amish girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to assist finding a missing 19-year-old Amish girl who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, the FBI has created a composite photo of what she might look like in street clothes.

Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on Sunday, June 21 and investigators say she never returned home from the service she was attending near Bird-in-Hand.

Stoltzfus is described as 5’10, 125 pounds, and was wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a white cape.

Police are asking for assistance from anyone who traveled the following roads during the time Stoltzfus went missing: Mill Creek School, Stumptown, Gibbons, Beechdale, and Millcreek roads.

East Lampeter Township police is asking anyone who may have been traveling near where she was last seen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to contact them at (717) 291-4676 or through the FBI’s online tip website.

