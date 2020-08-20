Federal Court: No basis for relief for man who killed pregnant girlfriend, unborn child

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal appellate court ruled that a man serving life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child – is not due relief from trial convictions of first-degree murder and third-degree murder.

Matthew S. Becker was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison, plus a consecutive 20-to-40-year term, for shooting Allison Walsh in the head at a Manheim area home on Aug. 12, 2011.

Becker, now 31, has appealed previously in local and state courts and was denied relief.

A United States District Court last week issued a lengthy opinion finding the previous denials of appeal were appropriate. Becker’s appeal includes arguments that his statements to police should not have been allowed at trial, and that jurors should not have heard testimony from his ex-girlfriend and an acquaintance who witnessed abuse from Becker to Walsh.

Officials say Becker told police he shot Walsh accidentally, and that the gun went off after he removed a magazine from the gun. Becker argued his statements to police were not obtained appropriately and that he was denied access to an attorney during questioning. Police found the gun used in the shooting would not have fired without a magazine in it, meaning Becker pointed the gun at Walsh when it was loaded with a magazine.

The federal court found that Becker made ambiguous statements about being done with the interview; he never requested an attorney.

