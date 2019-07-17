Feds: Lancaster County a priority

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal authorities have promised to make Lancaster County a priority.

Last week, while announcing the arrest of Gregory Dow, a local missionary accused of abusing children in Kenya, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said his office wants to have more of a presence in the county.

McSwain pointed to two cases where his office has already gotten involved. He said federal authorities have taken over the case of two men arrested for setting fire to Lancaster City Hall.

McSwain also pointed out that federal authorities have taken over the case against four men arrested for robbing Smithgall’s Pharmacy.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman told ABC27 News that federal authorities will be focused on violent crimes and drug crimes. He said his office will work with two federal prosecutors who will have more resources to hold criminals accountable.

Stedman said he welcomes the news. He said it should make Lancaster County safer.

“The fact they’re doing it is absolutely going to prevent crime,” he said.