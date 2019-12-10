Felon on bail now sentenced to up to 25 years in prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Conestoga Township man will serve up to 25 years in prison for having a stash of guns while on bail for illegal possession of guns and leading police on a vehicle chase this summer.

Brian Gainer, already a convicted felon, recently pleaded guilty to numerous additional felonies for the cache of pistols and rifles according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Gainer was sentenced to 9 to 25 years in prison, in accordance with an agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson.

The District Attorney’s Office says Gainer was originally charged in 2018 with having two pistols, five rifles, and brass knuckles at his former home in West Lampeter Township. As a convicted felon, Gainer is prohibited from having firearms.

They say while out on bail, Gainer skipped a court hearing and made comments acknowledging that he was wanted.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted surveillance and observed Gainer handling firearms. On Aug. 5, 2019, police attempted to take Gainer into custody but he fled and drove through private properties, including a cornfield, before his truck broke down then he fled on foot.

In the truck, police found a Beretta pistol with a round in the chamber and another pistol. Police also found a rifle at Gainer’s home on Long Lane.

Gainer was arrested two days later at a shopping center in Manheim Township.

In addition to the firearms charges, Gainer pleaded guilty to felony counts of agricultural vandalism and fleeing.