Fentanyl dealer gets max sentence for woman’s fatal overdose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve at least 23 and a half years in prison for fentanyl sales including one that caused a Conestoga Township woman’s death in 2017.

39-year-old Kim Burgess was sentenced to 23 and a half to 62 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Goldman said Burgess is an “unrepentant career criminal” who was selling fentanyl and heroin for profit. Burgess reportedly did not know the woman who died of the fentanyl-involved overdose on Oct. 5, 2017.

The judge ordered the maximum 20 to 40-year sentence on a felony drug delivery resulting in death charge. The DA’s office says Burgess pleaded guilty to that charge and three other felonies.

The judge said Burgess’ history illustrates a disrespect for the law and the court system.

On the street, Burgess boasted about the potency of his product, ADA Goldman said in court. Burgess’ criminal history dates to 1997. He has 13 separate convictions and at least 14 parole or probation violations regarding those convictions.