Festival in Lancaster County to include hot air balloon rides, performances, more

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a lot that makes Lancaster County special, and the Bird-in-Hand Family Fun Fest on Saturday, July 24, plans to celebrate it.

On July 24 at the Smucker Homestead, festivalgoers can enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, a corn maze, a makers market and performances along with dinner and s’mores.

This is the first year the Bird-in-Hand Corporation is putting on this event, the corporation’s marketing specialist Kenn Bennett explained.

“We wanted to celebrate what makes living in Lancaster County special and create a really fun event for the guests of our properties,” Bennett said.

The event takes place from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday. Internationally known juggler and comedian Niels Duinker will perform at 6:30, followed by local ventriloquist Ryan Bomgardner of Ryan & Friends.

Tickets for the Family Fun Fest are $29.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 4-12, and free for children three and younger. They can be purchased on the Bird-in-Hand website here.