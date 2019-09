MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Fall is just around the corner and that means Halloween is too.

Field of Screams in Lancaster County is creating some of the most terrifying sights and sounds of the season.

Field of Screams features several different attractions including a haunted hayride, den of darkness, frightmare asylum, and much more.

Field of Screams is open for business next Friday, Sept. 13.

For more information, check out their website: https://fieldofscreams.com