LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The fifth case of avian flu has been detected in Lancaster County. According to the USDA report, this is the fifth affected commercial flock and there are still zero affected backyard flocks.

In total, the avian flu cases have impacted 3,807,800 birds. Lancaster is the only county in Pennsylvania where cases have been identified.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says he remains hopeful the end of the springtime migration might bring with it an end to the national outbreak.