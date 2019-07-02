Fire at Tanger Outlet construction site damages some storefronts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Several storefronts were damaged by a fire that broke out where a sinkhole opened at the Tanger Outlets.

Crews worked throughout the night to board up the windows.

Shocking video shows the scene as flames spread and thick black smoke billowed into the sky. The smell of smoke was still strong Tuesday morning.

“We got the call that there was some smoke and we quickly went into crisis mode and began evacuation immediately on the 1500 building,” said Monica Trego, general manager of the Tanger Outlets.

An emergency call was sent out to employees. The shops hit by the heat were officially cleared to open by township officials and the fire marshal. All but two were in full operation.

“Obviously, we will want to get our storefronts repaired here with glass and new signage, and we want to just continue on full gear with business as usual and certainly going to the holiday weekend, which is critical for us,” Trego said.

Construction was expected to wrap up at the site this summer, but now outlet officials are waiting to hear the extent of the damage.

Despite Monday’s blaze, shoppers didn’t seem to mind the extra caution tape. A local shopper returned after witnessing the fire.

“We tried to come yesterday, but couldn’t get in because of all the fire equipment and police and everything else was here,” said Scott Gill, a shopper.