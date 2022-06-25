MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a fire that occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, June 25 in Lancaster County.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, the call about the fire came in at around 8:20 a.m and was put under control shortly after.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

No word on what started the fire. However, dispatch has confirmed that there were no injuries due to the blaze.

The fire is being investigated at this time.