LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are battling a barn fire in Penn Township, Lancaster County early Friday morning.

Photos show the flames breaking out just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Village and Doe Run Roads in Penn Township.

Courtesy: Spadaccia Photography

County dispatchers tell abc27 News this was a large building, but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

