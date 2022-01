EPHRATA Pa, (WHTM) — Fire crews were called to a house fire on the night of Friday, Jan. 7 in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

County dispatch said it happened just before 10 p.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Township.

It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.