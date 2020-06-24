Fire department and nursing home partner to give families face-to-face visits

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Since February, it has been a waiting game for Tom Hilliker to see his mother who lives at Elizabethtown Manor.

“There’s nothing like being in-person with the person you care about,” Hilliker said. “But given the circumstance, you get used to it after four months, unfortunately.”

The coronavirus pandemic forced Elizabethtown Manor to close the facility to visitors.

On Wednesday though, the Elizabethtown Fire Department offered its bucket truck so that families with loved ones on the second and third floors of the facility could have face to face visits.

“I think it’s incredible the community would come together like this,” Hilliker said.

Hilliker got to speak with his mother for about 10 minutes on Wednesday thanks to the lift in the bucket truck.

During their time together he joked with his mother, who used to be a hairdresser, about needed a haircut. “You’re probably wondering when I’m going to get a haircut,” Hilliker said to his mother.