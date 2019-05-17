Fire department carnival crucial to fundraising efforts

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year’s nearly record-setting rain put a damper on the profits from a local volunteer fire company’s largest annual fundraiser.

With a wet 2018 behind them, the Mountville Volunteer Fire Department in Lancaster County is counting on this year’s carnival now more than ever.

The carnival kicked off at Froelich Park Wednesday evening and is banking on family-friendly weather all weekend long.

The department usually makes about $10,000 during the carnival each year, but last year only managed to net about $2,000, just 20% of their normal amount. With some 300 manhours put into making each carnival a success, that’s little return for such a large effort.

Mountville Captain Bryan Duquin Jr. says at a time when volunteer departments across the state are struggling to stay open, supporting this event is all the more important.

“The carnival is one of our biggest fundraisers and one of the only true fundraisers that we still do aside from our fund drive mailing that we do, so the carnival is truly what we need to make sure that we’re bringing money into the fire company, being a 100% volunteer nonprofit organization,” said Duquin.

The carnival has all of your favorite fair foods, games, and rides. This year, local community donations helped to fully fund fireworks on Friday evening.

Admission is still free, you’ll only need money for ride tickets and food.

You can visit their website or Facebook page for more information on parking and times.

The carnival runs through Sunday.