Fire not the end of Oilio Olive Oils and Balsamics, co-owner says

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz business is blaming an electrical issue for a Sunday evening fire.

The fire damaged Oilio Olive Oils and Balsamics on South Broad Street.

Two people were injured but are expected to be okay.

Co-owner Peter DeSimone says it could take months to reopen, but it’s not the end for the business.

“We’re going to come back, hopefully bigger and better than what we were before,” DeSimone said. “It’s just a matter right now of fitting all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

The company is looking for a temporary space to house inventory, but it will still be able to fulfill online orders, especially ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.