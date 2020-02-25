Firefighters take new measures to educate public amid rise in fire-related deaths

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Since the start of the year, there have been five fire-related deaths in Lancaster County. According to reports, that’s the highest one year total in more than 30 years.

The most recent fire happened in West Hempfield Township.

Firefighters in Lancaster County say they’re trying to push more education on fire safety.

“We teach people to stop drop and roll, we teach people to have an escape plan, but apparently we’re not doing a very good job at it because we have these accidental fires and people are still passing away,” Duane Hagelgans, a member of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association, said.

Hagelgans said their message is going deeper than just adding smoke alarms. He said they’re now stressing education about what you should do when a fire starts.

Hagelgans said some of their education is focused on the dangers of smoke.

“If you don’t sleep with your door closed, especially in a fast-moving fire with a lot of smoke, it’s going to travel and it could kill you,” Hagelgans said.

Fire experts say it only takes two minutes from ignition for a fire to turn deadly.

“Don’t break windows out,” Hagelgans said. “If you break windows, you’re feeding oxygen to the fire that’ll make the fire grow. If you have a window and you’re in a second floor, or third floor, open the window to give yourself that breathing air.”

Other fatal fires include one from January where a mother and her daughter were killed in Columbia.

An Elizabethtown woman was also killed in February during a fire.

Hagelgans said the Fire Chiefs Association plan to announce a new partnership on Thursday that should help the education message.