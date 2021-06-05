Firefighters called back to scene of a Friday night fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters were called back out this morning to the scene of a house fire in Lancaster because of additional smoke seen overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire originally happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. on Pickford Drive near the intersection with Brewster Drive. Officials did not give abc27 word on injuries.

The back of the building was fully engulfed when crews got to the scene Friday night.

While there is no official word on the cause, dispatchers believe it started in the living room.

Stay tuned to abc27 News as this is a developing story.