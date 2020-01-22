Firefighters share stories about battle with cancer, urge more protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When Dan Rothermell talks, more firefighters are starting to pay attention.

Rothermell, a York County native, spoke to firefighters in Lancaster during a fire chiefs convention.

In 2004, nearly 20 years into his firefighting career, Rothermell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I was diagnosed and thought it was the end of the world,” Rothermell said.

Rothermell, now cancer-free, says he shares his story as a cautionary tale for fellow firefighters.

“It’s a rude awakening when you’re sitting across from the doctor and she says you have to get your affairs in order,” he said.

Rothermell is teaming with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and urging for more protection for firefighters.

“It’s really important as firemen that we have to get our gear cleaned regularly,” Rothermell said. “We have to take lots of showers, wash the inside of our helmets and be cognoscente of taking care of ourselves. We’re supposed to be these big tough guys that can do anything, and we’re neglecting ourselves.”

In Lancaster, firefighters are getting new gear designed to keep hazardous materials off their skin.

Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little said cancer prevention has also been a factor as the city is rebuilding it’s fire stations.

“We’re making a hot, warm, and cold zone process,” Little said. “So the first floor of these buildings is where your dirty gear is. Everything is contained to the first floor.”

Little said it’s part of an overall scheme to keep firefighters cancer-free.

“Back two, three decades, it was about who had the dirtiest gear,” Little said. “We’re over that hurdle now.”