Firefighters warn about popular swimming spot

DRUMORE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County coroner says Jacob Spotts died from accidental freshwater drowning.

Emergency officials say Spotts, a 20-year-old from Pottstown, was swimming with friends over the weekend at an area known as “the cliff.”

“The cliff” is a swimming area near the Ferncliff Wildflower Nature Preserve and is known for the large rock that people can jump from into the Susquehanna River.

Rebecca Doty told ABC27 News that it’s been years she walked to the cliff.

There is a trail that leads to the cliff. The trail is off of Bald Eagle Road but has a gate that is meant to block access.

“I can understand the concern,” Doty said.

For at least the past two years, there have been increased efforts by local firefighters to keep people away. Members of the Robert Fulton Fire Company said crews sometimes patrol the area to deter people folks from going to the cliff.

Firefighters have said jumping from the cliff is extremely dangerous. They cited changes in the water levels and unexpected currents as problems.