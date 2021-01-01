Firework shows across the Midstate go on despite virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Public celebrations for New Year’s Eve are all but virtual, but you may get the chance to see fireworks tonight.
Hershey plans to hold a fireworks show near Hersheypark at midnight and Lancaster will hold two fireworks shows.
One at Southeast Middle School and the other near Clipper Stadium, both starting at 8 pm.
