Firework shows across the Midstate go on despite virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Public celebrations for New Year’s Eve are all but virtual, but you may get the chance to see fireworks tonight.

Hershey plans to hold a fireworks show near Hersheypark at midnight and Lancaster will hold two fireworks shows.

One at Southeast Middle School and the other near Clipper Stadium, both starting at 8 pm.

